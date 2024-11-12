Apple Likely Planning to Release iOS 18.2 on December 9

Apple previously confirmed that iOS 18.2 will be released in December, and now a potential release date within the month has surfaced.



We believe that Apple is likely planning to release iOS 18.2 on Monday, December 9, based on a recent notice that British carrier EE provided to its customers. In the notice, EE said it will be discontinuing an iPhone feature known as "Wi-Fi calling on other supported iCloud-connected devices" on December 9. The feature enables users to make Wi-Fi calls on devices like the iPad and Mac, even when their iPhone is not nearby.

The second developer beta of iOS 18.2 last week came bundled with a new EE carrier settings version numbered 60.5.2, up from 59.5.1 on the first iOS 18.2 beta and iOS 18.1. The new carrier settings version removed the "Add Wi-Fi Calling For Other Devices" toggle from the Wi-Fi Calling section in the Settings app on iPhones used by EE customers, in line with the carrier announcing that it will stop offering the feature next month.

Most carrier setting updates are bundled with iOS updates, aside from ones with bug fixes, so EE has likely indirectly revealed that iOS 18.2 will be released on December 9. We are not absolutely certain about this date, but it is a very likely possibility.

iOS 18.2 being released on December 9 would not be very surprising. Apple already said the update was coming next month, many iOS updates are released on Mondays, and the second half of the month is pretty much ruled out due to the holiday season. Nevertheless, you can now mark your calendars a little more precisely.

iOS 18.2 includes additional Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, including Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration for Siri, and more. On all compatible iPhones, the update also adds a new Defaults section in the Settings app, an item location sharing feature in the Find My app, and more.

