Apple Confirms iOS 18.2 With Image Playground, Genmoji and Siri ChatGPT Integration Will Launch in December

The iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 updates that Apple started testing last week are set to be released to the public this December, Apple said today in a newsroom article highlighting Apple Intelligence capabilities.



"New ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features will be available in December," reads Apple's article. The update will add the first image generation features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and Image Wand, plus it includes ChatGPT integration with Siri and new, more flexible Writing Tools options. For iPhone 16 users, the iOS 18.2 update adds visual intelligence, which uses Camera Control to identify and provide additional information about objects and places.

iOS 18.2 will also see ‌Apple Intelligence‌ gain support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, and the UK in addition to U.S. English.

As of right now, iOS 18.2 and its sister updates are available to developers for testing, but Apple will likely make a public beta available at some point. A December release gives Apple approximately a month and a half to test the new feature set, depending on the planned release date.

Apple's .2 updates are typically released in December during the same general timeframe, so if Apple sticks to that, we could see a launch on December 9th or 10th, well ahead of the holiday period.

iOS 17.2: December 11

iOS 16.2: December 13

iOS 15.2: December 13

After iOS 18.2, Apple will start testing iOS 18.3. That update is likely to come out at some point in January or February, and it will be followed by iOS 18.4 in April.

Apple said today that it plans to bring ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to the iPhone and iPad in the European Union in April, plus we are awaiting other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features like Priority Notifications, and ‌Siri‌ features that include onscreen awareness, personal context, and the ability to take new actions in and across apps.

Customers who install iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 on a device capable of supporting ‌Apple Intelligence‌ can try out Writing Tools, Smart Replies summaries, and other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features as of today.