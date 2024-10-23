Testing the Image Playground, Genmoji and Siri ChatGPT Integration in iOS 18.2

by

With iOS 18.2, Apple has introduced some of the most exciting Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playground, Genmoji, Image Wand, ChatGPT integration with Siri, and more. For those who aren't able to install iOS 18.2 yet, we did an overview of everything new so you can get an idea of what to expect as the beta testing process continues.

Image Playground is available as a dedicated app, but you can also use the features right in Messages. With Image Playground, you can write a prompt and get a cartoon-like image in return. You can build on your creations by adding different categories and sections, and you can get images modeled after you and your friends.

Images that you have made to look like you or a friend look fairly spot on, and it's a fun version of things like Bitmoji from other social networks. There's also an Image Wand feature in the Notes app that lets you circle a word or a blank space to generate an image that goes with what you've written. On the iPad, you can draw a rough sketch and have Image Wand whip up something better.

Genmoji is similar to Image Playground, but it's for generating custom emoji characters. If you've ever wanted an emoji that's not available, Genmoji solves that problem. You can make up whatever you want and use it just like an emoji.

ChatGPT integration isn't on by default, but once you enable it, you can send any ‌Siri‌ request over to ChatGPT instead. ChatGPT can generate writing from scratch, create photorealistic images, and answer any of your queries that ‌Siri‌ can't. Information from ChatGPT is relayed through ‌Siri‌, and no account is required.

Visual Intelligence is for iPhone 16 users. It uses the Camera Control button to identify objects and places around you. It'll tell you what it sees, and if you point it at a place like a restaurant, you can see things like ratings and hours.

More information on the specific Apple Intelligence features included in the beta can be found in our launch post, and we'll have an article coming soon on all of the other changes in the iOS 18.2 update.

As of right now, iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 are limited to developers, and the betas are only available for Apple Intelligence devices. A public beta will come at some point in the future.

Note that Apple Intelligence is still a beta, and Apple is working on improving it. There can be unexpected results with Image Playground and Genmoji, but Apple is taking feedback and will be making changes over time.

