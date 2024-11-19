Apple Reveals Most Popular Podcasts of 2024

Apple today shared the most popular podcasts of 2024, with year-end charts available in the Browse tab of the Podcasts app through the end of the year.

The 2024 charts include the top podcasts overall, the top new podcasts that debuted this year, the most followed podcasts, the most shared podcasts and episodes, and more. The most popular podcasts of 2024 in the U.S., according to Apple Podcasts:

Top Shows

1. The Daily
2. Crime Junkie
3. The Joe Rogan Experience
4. Dateline NBC
5. SmartLess
6. Huberman Lab
7. This American Life
8. New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
9. Up First from NPR
10. Morbid

Top New Shows

1. The Tucker Carlson Show
2. Three
3. Mortal Sin
4. Drowning Creek
5. The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke
6. Blood is Thicker: The Hargan Family Killings
7. Noble
8. Murder in the Hollywood Hills
9. Hysterical
10. Who Killed JFK?

Top Series

1. Serial
2. Up and Vanished
3. Three
4. The Bakersfield Three
5. CounterClock
6. Something Was Wrong
7. Dr. Death
8. The Binge Cases
9. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
10. The Binge Crimes

Top Episodes

1. Crime Junkie: “SERIAL KILLER: The Alphabet Murders Part 1”
2. The Joe Rogan Experience: “#2219 - Donald Trump”
3. The Daily: “Harris Baits Trump: Inside Their Fiery Debate”
4. Dateline NBC: “Dangerous Secret”
5. The Bakersfield Three: “Episode 1: Fight Like a Mother”
6. SmartLess: “Vince Vaughn”
7. Three: “Skylar Is Missing | Chapter 1”
8. Serial: “Serial S04 - Ep. 1: Poor Baby Raul”
9. Mortal Sin: “1 – Ashes to Ashes”
10. New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce: “Travis Wins on the Road, Jason Celebrates Shirtless and Full Divisional Round Recap | Ep 75”

Most Shared Shows

1. Huberman Lab
2. Scamanda
3. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
4. The Daily
5. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
6. The Bible Recap
7. The Mel Robbins Podcast
8. Sold a Story
9. Who Killed JFK?
10. Crime Junkie

Most Shared Episodes

1. The Tucker Carlson Show: “Calley & Casey Means: The Truth About Ozempic, the Pill, and How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick”
2. The Mel Robbins Podcast: “The #1 Menopause Doctor: How to Lose Belly Fat, Sleep Better, & Stop Suffering Now”
3. The Daily: “The Year of Taylor Swift”
4. Huberman Lab: “Dr. Stacy Sims: Female-Specific Exercise & Nutrition for Health, Performance & Longevity”
5. The Joe Rogan Experience: “#2219 - Donald Trump”
6. The Ezra Klein Show: “Is Tim Walz the Midwestern Dad Democrats Need?”
7. Honestly with Bari Weiss: “Why the Kids Aren’t Alright”
8. We Can Do Hard Things: “263. Healing from Emotionally Immature Parents with Lindsay C. Gibson”
9. Call Her Daddy: “Vice President Kamala Harris”
10. Good Inside with Dr. Becky: “The Anxious Generation with Jonathan Haidt”

Most Followed Shows

1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
3. Huberman Lab
4. Call Her Daddy
5. The Tucker Carlson Show
6. The Mel Robbins Podcast
7. SmartLess
8. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
9. Crime Junkie
10. The Daily

Top Subscriber Shows

1. Apple News+ Narrated
2. Morbid
3. Dateline NBC
4. The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke
5. Dr. Death
6. SmartLess
7. Something Was Wrong
8. Scamtown
9. American Scandal
10. Mortal Sin

Top Channels

1. Wondery
2. iHeartPodcasts
3. The New York Times
4. audiochuck
5. SiriusXM Podcasts
6. Dateline NBC
7. Dear Media
8. iHeart True Crime
9. Scicomm Media
10. Cumulus Podcast Network

These charts in the Podcasts app are localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions. Listeners can also explore "Shows We Love," a curated collection of standout narrative and episodic series that Apple says resonated this year. Apple added that it will reveal its Show of the Year on Tuesday, December 3.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

