'Apple Intelligence' Opt-In AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence."



The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 15, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that users need an iPhone 15 Pro or one of the iPhone 16 models coming out this year to use it. For those using iPads or Macs, models will need an M1 chip at least. There also will be a partnership with OpenAI that powers a ChatGPT-like chatbot.

Here are some of the key new AI-related features and changes rumored or previewed for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that we've covered so far:

Gurman says that The AI features will account for about half of Apple’s WWDC keynote presentation, which starts at 10 a.m. Pacific time on June 10.

The report notes that Apple's watchOS 11 update will add an updated Siri interface that "uniquely formats responses depending on the type of query." There are also said to be some major changes coming to key apps such as Fitness.