The 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference will take place the week of June 10 to June 14, and like the last four years, it will be an online event, although select developers and students will be invited to Apple Park. To kick things off, Apple holds a keynote event on the Monday to announce new software, which is what makes it of interest to the general public.

wwdc 2024 apple park
During the keynote event on Monday, June 10, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. The company is also likely to announce new artificial intelligence features, a heavily rumored partnership deal with OpenAI, and possibly more besides.

You can watch the WWDC 2024 keynote event using one of the methods outlined below. The live stream is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from ‌Apple Park‌ in Cupertino, California. We have a full list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.

  • Honolulu, Hawaii -- 7:00 a.m. HAST
  • Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKDT
  • Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Phoenix, Arizona -- 10:00 a.m. MST
  • Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MDT
  • Dallas, Texas -- 12:00 noon CDT
  • New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. ADT
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 2:00 p.m. BRT
  • London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST
  • Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Cape Town, South Africa -- 7:00 p.m. SAST
  • Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EEST
  • Istanbul, Turkey -- 8:00 p.m. TRT
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 9:00 p.m. GST
  • Delhi, India -- 10:30 p.m. IST
  • Jakarta, Indonesia -- 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
  • Shanghai, China -- 1:00 a.m. CST next day
  • Singapore -- 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
  • Perth, Australia -- 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
  • Hong Kong -- 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
  • Seoul, South Korea -- 2:00 a.m. KST next day
  • Tokyo, Japan -- 2:00 a.m. JST next day
  • Adelaide, Australia -- 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
  • Sydney, Australia -- 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
  • Auckland, New Zealand -- 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watching the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is generally available on most devices, including TV sets and consoles.


The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 10 when the event kicks off.

Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using Apple's native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.

wwdc 2024 main image feature
Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2024 Keynote.

Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available on the day of the event or just before.

  1. Open the TV app on your chosen device.
  2. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2024. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2024 from the results.
  3. Click Play.

The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins.

Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the ‌WWDC 2024‌ keynote on a PC running Windows 10 or later. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2024 Livestream.

While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the ‌WWDC 2024‌ keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).

Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple also plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it impossible for Apple fans and developers to miss the event.

MacRumors Coverage

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive X (Twitter) account, so make sure to follow.

