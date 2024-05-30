Spatial Puzzle Game 'Where Cards Fall' Now Available on Apple Vision Pro
Apple is continuing to add to its lineup of Apple Arcade games on the Vision Pro, today adding puzzle game Where Cards Fall.
Where Cards Fall has previously been available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, and it won an Apple Design Award back in 2020. A dreamlike spatial puzzle game, Where Cards Fall is a coming-of-age story that tasks players with building houses of cards to bring memories to life.
Apple says that the game features full 3D depth and immersion, and players can use tactile, accessible controls designed specifically for the Vision Pro. There are more than 50 puzzles to solve using imagination and strategic thinking.
Where Cards Fall is part of Apple Arcade, which is priced at $6.99 per month and is also available with the Apple One subscription bundle. For the monthly price, up to six people that are part of a family group can access games, and there are more than 200 titles available. New subscribers can get a three-month trial with the purchase of an Apple device or a one-month trial.
Popular Stories
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman...
Apple today shared details on the schedule that it has prepared for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. While WWDC always includes a keynote, Apple has confirmed that it will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2, and at this time,...
Samsung Display and LG Display have been granted approval for mass production of OLED screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, Korea's The Elec reports. Both suppliers apparently received approval earlier this month, paving the way for the commencement of mass production of screens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. While Samsung Display will supply OLED screens for all four iPhone 16...
French website Numerama interviewed three senior Apple employees about the new iPad Pro models that launched earlier this month. While the discussion did not reveal many new details, it did mention one potential change for future iPads. While the Apple logo on the back of iPads is positioned so that it appears upright in vertical orientation, the devices are often used in landscape...