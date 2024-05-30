Spatial Puzzle Game 'Where Cards Fall' Now Available on Apple Vision Pro

by

Apple is continuing to add to its lineup of Apple Arcade games on the Vision Pro, today adding puzzle game Where Cards Fall.

where cards fall apple arcade
Where Cards Fall has previously been available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, and it won an Apple Design Award back in 2020. A dreamlike spatial puzzle game, Where Cards Fall is a coming-of-age story that tasks players with building houses of cards to bring memories to life.

Apple says that the game features full 3D depth and immersion, and players can use tactile, accessible controls designed specifically for the Vision Pro. There are more than 50 puzzles to solve using imagination and strategic thinking.

Where Cards Fall is part of Apple Arcade, which is priced at $6.99 per month and is also available with the Apple One subscription bundle. For the monthly price, up to six people that are part of a family group can access games, and there are more than 200 titles available. New subscribers can get a three-month trial with the purchase of an Apple device or a one-month trial.

