Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get the AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $189, Plus Low Prices on Apple Watch and iMac

by

This week's best deals can all be found on Amazon, which is hosting steep discounts on the AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and the M3 iMac.

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro pink

  • What's the deal? Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.00

Amazon returned this week with a low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, available for $189.00, down from $249.00.

Apple Watch Series 9

red apple watch 9

  • What's the deal? Get $104 off Apple Watch Series 9
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$104 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $295.20

Moving on to the Apple Watch, Amazon introduced a new all-time low price on the 41mm GPS Series 9 model this week. You can get the (PRODUCT)RED model for $295.20 in the M/L Sport Band size.

iMac

imac pink

  • What's the deal? Get $149 off M3 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$149 OFF
M3 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,149.99

$149 OFF
M3 iMac (10-core/256GB) for $1,349.99

$149 OFF
M3 iMac (10-core/512GB) for $1,549.99

Capping off the week, Amazon introduced new record low prices across the M3 iMac lineup, providing $149 off nearly every model. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see all of these deals at the checkout screen.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

