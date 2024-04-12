Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get the AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $189, Plus Low Prices on Apple Watch and iMac

This week's best deals can all be found on Amazon, which is hosting steep discounts on the AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and the M3 iMac.

AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon returned this week with a low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, available for $189.00, down from $249.00.



Apple Watch Series 9

What's the deal? Get $104 off Apple Watch Series 9

Get $104 off Apple Watch Series 9 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Moving on to the Apple Watch, Amazon introduced a new all-time low price on the 41mm GPS Series 9 model this week. You can get the (PRODUCT)RED model for $295.20 in the M/L Sport Band size.



iMac

What's the deal? Get $149 off M3 iMac

Get $149 off M3 iMac Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Capping off the week, Amazon introduced new record low prices across the M3 iMac lineup, providing $149 off nearly every model. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see all of these deals at the checkout screen.

