Apple Watch Series 9 Drops to New Low Price of $295 on Amazon
Amazon today has discounted the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 down to $295.20, from $399.00. This price is only available in the (PRODUCT)RED color, and it's a limited time deal at Amazon so be sure to check out the sale before it's fully claimed.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a new all-time low price on this model of the Series 9, beating previous low prices by about $5. Unfortunately, there aren't really any notable Apple Watch deals besides this sale, so you'll need to be sure the 41mm case size with the M/L Sport Band will fit your wrist.
This version of the Apple Watch features the S9 chip, a brighter display than the Series 8, and a new Double Tap feature. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
