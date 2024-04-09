Get the AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $189 on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case have hit $189.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. We haven't seen this deal since Amazon's Big Spring Sale last month, and right now the AirPods Pro 2 have an estimated arrival date between April 11 and 14.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. If you're looking for an even cheaper model of AirPods, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for $89.00 right now, down from $129.00.

