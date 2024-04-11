Amazon Takes $149 Off M3 iMacs With New All-Time Low Prices
Amazon today has a big sale on the newest 24-inch M3 iMac, including both 256GB and 512GB models. All of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at the checkout screen, and in every case these are all-time low prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 8-core GPU/256GB M3 iMac, this model is available for $1,149.99 in two colors with the on-page coupon, down from $1,299.00. Amazon also has the 10-core GPU/256GB M3 iMac on sale for $1,349.99 with a coupon, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in four colors.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Lastly, the 10-core GPU/512GB M3 iMac has hit $1,549.99 in three colors, down from $1,699.00. All of Amazon's deals today are record low prices on the M3 iMac, and right now only Amazon is offering these steep discounts.
Apple launched the M3 iMac back in October 2023, bringing significant speed and efficiency improvements with the upgrade from the M1 to the M3 chip. Otherwise, there are no major design changes to the newest iMac model. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
