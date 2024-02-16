Epic Games Plans for Alternative App Marketplace in EU as Apple Reinstates Developer Account
Epic Games today announced plans to bring the Epic Games Store to iOS in the European Union, with Apple reinstating the company's developer account.
In its 2023 Year in Review (via The Verge), Epic said that it received its Apple Developer Account and would soon start developing an alternative app marketplace. The Epic Games Store will launch on iOS in the EU at some point in 2024, and it will provide a way for Epic Games to bring a Fortnite app to iOS once again.
Fortnite was removed from the iOS App Store at the start of the Epic Games v. Apple feud in 2020, and it has been unavailable since then. Epic Games did bring it to iPhones and iPads through Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW, but the game has only been accessible through these browser-based services.
Shortly after Apple's alternative app marketplace plan was announced, Epic Games promised that Fortnite would "return to iOS" in Europe, and at the same time, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney lambasted Apple's plan to comply with the DMA. He called it a "devious new instance of Malicious Compliance" and said that the company "strongly reject[s] Apple's twisting this process to undermine competition and continue imposing Apple taxes on transactions they're not involved in."
While working to implement the Epic Games Store on iOS, Epic also plans to continue to "argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law."
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Apple's next-generation A18 and M4 chips for future iPhone and Mac models will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores, according to a report today from the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. An upgraded Neural Engine would improve performance for AI/machine learning tasks. iOS 18 is rumored to have new generative AI features for Siri, Shortcuts, Messages,...
iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined below. iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-like generative AI features for Siri and several built-in Apple apps. The update is expected to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience with Android users. A sketchy rumor claimed...