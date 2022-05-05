Fortnite Comes to iPhones and iPads Through Xbox Cloud Gaming
Microsoft today announced that Fortnite is available through its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which means iPhone and iPad users can play Fortnite for free with just a Microsoft account.
Fortnite is the first free-to-play game that has been aded to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is still available in a beta capacity. Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 26 countries and Fortnite can be played on Android smartphones and tablets, and Windows PCs in addition to iPhones and iPads.
Nothing needs to be installed since Xbox Cloud Gaming is browser-based over-the-air gaming, and there is no membership required because Fortnite is free. The game supports native touch controls or a connected controller.
With Fortnite available via Xbox Cloud Gaming, iPhone and iPad users who have not been able to play Fortnite on their mobile devices since the game was pulled from the App Store will once again be able to get access.
Cloud-based gaming service GeForce NOW has also been beta testing Fortnite support on iPhones and iPads, but Fortnite on GeForce NOW is only available in a closed beta. Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to anyone with a Microsoft account.
Apple has no plans to allow Fortnite back into the App Store while its legal battle with Epic Games is ongoing, so cloud-based gaming is the only way to access the popular battle royale game on iOS devices.
Popular Stories
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure.
...
Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple's Safari to become the world's second most popular desktop browser, based on data provided by web analytics service StatCounter.
According to the data, Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07 percent of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46 percent ahead of Safari, which stands at 9.61 percent. Google Chrome remains in first place with a dominant 66.64 percent...
AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for Mac with a redesigned interface and several new features.
The popular password manager has been redesigned to better match the look of macOS Monterey, from the sidebar and unified toolbar to the typography and iconography. The new design language extends to 1Password for Safari on the Mac.
1Password 8 improves productivity with a...
Apple has levied a lawsuit against RISC-V startup Rivos, a company that has hired several former high-ranking engineers from Apple. Rivos describes itself as a "startup in stealth mode," and according to Apple, Rivos not only poached Apple employees, but also stole chip trade secrets.
As noted by Reuters, the lawsuit that was filed last Friday accuses Rivos of hiring more than 40 former...
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Top Rated Comments