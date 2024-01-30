Apple Card Users Earned More Than $1 Billion in Daily Cash Last Year

Apple Card has over 12 million users in the United States, with card holders earning more than $1 billion in Daily Cash rewards in 2023, Apple said today.



Daily Cash is earned with every purchase on the ‌Apple Card‌. Apple provides 3% cash back for Apple purchases and items bought from select partners like T-Mobile, Ace Hardware, Panera Bread, Walgreens, and Uber. All Apple Pay purchases with ‌Apple Card‌ earn 2% cash back, and all other purchases earn 1% cash back.

Apple delivers Daily Cash rewards every day, and ‌Apple Card‌ holders can choose to have it added to the Apple Cash card or they can or opt in to having their cash deposited in the Apple Savings Account that launched last year.

It has been almost five years since the ‌Apple Card‌ launched in 2019, and ‌Apple Pay‌ VP Jennifer Bailey said that new tools and features will be coming to ‌Apple Card‌ holders "in the year ahead and beyond."