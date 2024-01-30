Apple Card Users Earned More Than $1 Billion in Daily Cash Last Year
Apple Card has over 12 million users in the United States, with card holders earning more than $1 billion in Daily Cash rewards in 2023, Apple said today.
Daily Cash is earned with every purchase on the Apple Card. Apple provides 3% cash back for Apple purchases and items bought from select partners like T-Mobile, Ace Hardware, Panera Bread, Walgreens, and Uber. All Apple Pay purchases with Apple Card earn 2% cash back, and all other purchases earn 1% cash back.
Apple delivers Daily Cash rewards every day, and Apple Card holders can choose to have it added to the Apple Cash card or they can or opt in to having their cash deposited in the Apple Savings Account that launched last year.
It has been almost five years since the Apple Card launched in 2019, and Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey said that new tools and features will be coming to Apple Card holders "in the year ahead and beyond."
"We designed Apple Card with users' financial health in mind, and it's rewarding to see our more than 12 million customers using its features to make healthier financial decisions," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "We're proud of what we've been able to deliver to Apple Card customers in just five years. As we look at the year ahead and beyond, we're excited to continue to innovate and invest in Apple Card's award-winning experience, and provide users with more tools and features that help them lead healthier financial lives."
