Apple Savings Account Interest Rate Increases to 4.50% APY

Apple is sending out push notifications to Apple Savings account holders letting them know about yet another rate increase. The Apple Card Savings Account APY is now at 4.50%, up from 4.35%.



This is the third APY rate increase the ‌Apple Card‌ Savings Account has seen since December. The first increase brought it from 4.15% to 4.25%, and the second, which happened in early January, increased it from 4.25% to 4.35%.

Apple's prior rate increase put it on par with the APY offered by many other popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express and Discover, and with the newest hike, the Apple Savings Account also matches the APY of Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

Apple has once again raised their savings account interest rate from 4.35% to 4.50%! pic.twitter.com/59dDP502us — Aaron (@aaronp613) January 27, 2024

Apple's high-yield savings account has been available to U.S. ‌Apple Card‌ holders since April 2023, and it is offered in partnership with Goldman Sachs.

‌Apple Card‌ users are able to earn interest on their automatic Daily Cash deposits and also personal funds that are added to the account. Apple allows users to deposit up to $250,000.