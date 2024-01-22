Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

by

Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri.

watchOS 10 Launch Feature
‌‌watchOS 10‌‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General & Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

The watchOS 10.3 update includes a new Unity Bloom watch face to celebrate Black History Month.

Apple's release notes also say that the update includes unspecified improvements and bug fixes.

Related Roundup: watchOS 10
Related Forum: Apple Programming

Top Rated Comments

sjsharksfan12 Avatar
sjsharksfan12
17 minutes ago at 10:20 am
I will say what I always say when it is watch Update day. I really wish there was a better way to update the watch. It's slow, it gives me a little anxiety because I'm in the process of ring closing for the day, and I hate that I have to put a fully charged watch on my charger to make sure the update runs properly. It's the 10th anniversary of the watch. Can we come up with a way to streamline the process?

That's probably what I'm looking most forward to with the new OS at WWDC. Streamline Watch Update Days where they go a lot more smoothly than they typically go.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Two Apple Stores in U.S. Permanently Closing Today

Saturday January 20, 2024 5:30 am PST by
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Read Full Article38 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article150 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Vision Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday January 19, 2024 5:01 am PST by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are live in the U.S. online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the United States for the time being. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Apple Store app on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order the Vision Pro, because the ordering...
Read Full Article157 comments