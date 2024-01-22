Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri.



‌‌watchOS 10‌‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General & Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

The watchOS 10.3 update includes a new Unity Bloom watch face to celebrate Black History Month.

Apple's release notes also say that the update includes unspecified improvements and bug fixes.