Apple Releases watchOS 10.2 With Health Data Support for Siri, Swipe to Change Watch Face Option and More
Apple today released watchOS 10.2, the newest version of the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.2 comes over a month after watchOS 10.1, a major update that brought Double Tap support, NameDrop, and more.
watchOS 10.2 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.
The watchOS 10.2 update adds support for using Siri to access and record data in the Health app on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Users can ask Siri questions like "How did I sleep last night?" or "How many steps have I taken this week?"
Health data can be added to the Health app through Siri as well with statements like "My weight is 195.3 pounds," or "I've taken my 6:00 p.m. medications." This is functionality that Apple announced with the launch of the newest Apple Watch models, and it is limited to these devices as they are the only Apple Watches that support on-device Siri processing.
watchOS 10.2 also reintroduces an option to swipe to change the Apple Watch face, a feature that was removed in watchOS 10 and has been missed by some. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.
watchOS 10.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:
- Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)
- Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on - Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)
- Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings
- Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings
- Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers' voices in most Fitness+ workouts
- Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch
More information on the features in watchOS 10 can be found in our watchOS 10 roundup.
