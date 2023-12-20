Your Apple Watch Bands May Not Work With Next Year's Model
Next-generation Apple Watch models will feature a completely redesigned band connector, rendering them incompatible with all current bands, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami."
In August, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the upcoming "Apple Watch X" could feature a different way to attach bands to the device. Kosutami's latest tidbit now appears to support this possibility.
Individuals involved in developing new Apple Watch models told Gurman that the existing band system takes up a large amount of space that could be better utilized for bigger batteries or other internal components. As such, Apple is apparently considering a magnetic band attachment system, but it is currently unclear if this specific method will be present on the Apple Watch X or if the company will choose something else.
The mechanism for connecting bands to the Apple Watch's casing has been consistent since the device's introduction in 2014. The Apple Watch has a slot along the top and bottom edges, allowing a band to be slid in, and clicked into place via a small spring. When a button beside the slot on the underside of the device is pressed, the band is released and can be easily slid out.
This system has remained the same throughout all of the Apple Watch generations to date, enabling users to freely collect and swap bands regardless of which generation they have, providing the casing has the same width. Overhauling this system is bound to be controversial given that all existing bands will no longer be compatible and therefore, ultimately, obsolete.
The band connector change is expected to be part of a broader redesign of the Apple Watch next year, which is said to see the arrival of thinner casings and larger displays. The device is also rumored to offer blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection.
Kosutami's corroboration is notable given that the leaker was the first to say that Apple would replace its leather Modern Buckle band with a FineWoven version earlier this year. They also went on to provide the first real-world images of the FineWoven Apple Watch bands prior to their official unveiling.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Top Rated Comments
Afraid I am using copies - which allows me to have three straps that I can rotate depending on which needs thorough cleaning and the effect I want. There is no way I'd pay for three Apple straps.
(My original strap is still in its box - untouched. Ready to offer as an inducement should I decide to sell my watch.)