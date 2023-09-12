Here's Our First Look at Apple's New 'FineWoven' Apple Watch Bands

by

In a departure from leather, Apple is expected to unveil an all-new line of FineWoven Apple Watch bands made from artificial materials, and these images are said to be our first look at what one of the official bands look like.

finewoven apple watch band official
Sourced by prototype device collector and leaker Kosutami, the images allegedly show one of Apple's official bands, which are described as being lightweight, thin, and smooth.

The bands are allegedly made from recycled nylon and polyester, with a twill weave pattern. Apple may have chosen these materials in an effort to appear eco-friendly, while simultaneously reducing their carbon footprint through the use of fabric-based leather substitutes.

According to Kosutami, the bands are also set to feature a splash-resistant coating, although the bands themselves are not fully waterproof.

According to the leaker, Apple created six color options for the FineWoven watch bands, but is only set to announce three of them during the special event today. The exact colors remain unknown at the time of writing.

finewoven apple watch band official 2
Kosutami also clarified that the FineWoven bands would be made by the same manufacturer that makes bands for the AppleWatch Ultra, with the materials allegedly being sourced from Japan.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple will be removing leather options from its assortment of iPhone cases. Similar to the rumored FIneWoven Apple Watch bands, rumors claim that Apple also plans to release iPhone cases made from an artificial leather material under the same "FineWoven" moniker.

Information on the ‌iPhone‌ cases originated from DuanRui, a leaker who sources information from Chinese social media platforms.

Kosutami previously told MacRumors that Apple plans to discontinue all silicione accessories, and now claims that Apple intends to replace most of its leather accessories with ones made from more eco-friendly materials.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that Apple began offering Hermes leather accessories to its employees at discounts of up to 90% last month in an attempt to clear remaining inventory. He also added that he expects Apple to move away from leather on its Apple Watch bands, in addition to phone cases.

For more on what else Apple is expected to reveal at its "Wonderlust" event in a few hours, be sure to check out our latest roundup.

Tags: Apple Watch Bands, Kosutami, September 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

johnnytravels Avatar
johnnytravels
34 minutes ago at 04:12 am
They look like stuff that you buy off of vendors on tourist beaches in Italy.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dschulian Avatar
dschulian
30 minutes ago at 04:15 am
I really like having a vegan option.
I know, lots of people hate products that are free from animal suffers, but it's great for the rest of us
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
26 minutes ago at 04:19 am

I really like having a vegan option.
I know, lots of people hate products that are free from animal suffers, but it's great for the rest of us
They weren't killing cows to make watch bands and phone cases, it was using byproducts from already dead animals. I guess you're happy they will toss those parts of poor Bessie into the trash instead of putting them to use though?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W2u7Yw4HaD Avatar
W2u7Yw4HaD
34 minutes ago at 04:11 am
/// The bands are allegedly made from recycled nylon and polyester, with a twill weave pattern. Apple may have chosen these materials in an effort to appear eco-friendly, while simultaneously reducing their carbon footprint through the use of fabric-based leather substitutes. ///

Sarc on: Yes because nylon and polyester are more eco-friendly than leather.. Let's bury each and see how long it takes to disappear.. The recycled bit is fine of course..

I remain skeptical, they should have introduced these beside the leather and let the consumer decide...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
34 minutes ago at 04:12 am
I just want them to come out with a stainless steel or titanium band for the Ultra.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
japanime Avatar
japanime
17 minutes ago at 04:29 am
Is the one in the picture made from finely woven cardboard? ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

