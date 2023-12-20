iOS 17.2.1 Release Notes Mention Battery Drain Fix in Some Countries

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17.2.1 for the iPhone, and the update supposedly improves battery life in at least some countries.



In the U.S. and most other countries, the iOS 17.2.1 release notes only mention "important bug fixes," and do not provide any specific details. In China and Japan, however, the notes also indicate that the update "addresses an issue that can cause the battery to drain faster under certain conditions," based on a computer translation of the text.

The release notes discrepancy was highlighted in a social media post on X by Brandon Butch, who runs an iOS-focused YouTube channel. We have reached out to Apple for clarification, and we'll update this story if we receive a response.

Here’s an interesting note about iOS 17.2.1 🤨🔋 The Japanese release notes mention a fix for battery drain: “This update addresses an issue where the battery may drain quickly under certain conditions.” Meanwhile, the English release notes do not mention this. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lQ192SEJp6 — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) December 19, 2023