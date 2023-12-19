Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more.



iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 16.7.4 and iPadOS 16.7.4 for older iPhones and iPads.

The iOS 17.2.1 update includes unspecified bug fixes, according to Apple's release notes for the update.

This update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is already testing iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, updates that are expected to be released in January.