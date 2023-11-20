Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days.
As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so perhaps iOS 17.1.2 will include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple included in the iOS 17.2 beta. Some users have also experienced minor bugs related to push notifications and HomeKit.
Apple typically does not release any software updates or betas during the week of U.S. Thanksgiving, as most corporate employees in the company are given the full week off due to the holiday. This means that iOS 17.1.2 is likely to be released next week, similar to how iOS 16.1.2 was released on November 30 last year.
iOS 17.1.1 already fixed a BMW wireless charging issue affecting the iPhone 15 lineup, and an issue preventing the Weather app widget from showing a snow icon.
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for nearly a month now, and it is expected to be released in mid-December. The update includes many new features and changes, including Apple's new Journal app, support for spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, the ability for Apple Music subscribers to collaborate on playlists, an iMessage Contact Key Verification security option for high-profile individuals, additional Weather and Clock widgets, and more.
