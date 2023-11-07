Apple Releases iOS 17.1.1 With Bug Fixes for BMW Wireless Charging and Weather Widget

Apple today released iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that first came out in September. iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 come roughly two weeks after Apple released iOS 17.1, an update that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features.



iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The iOS 17.1.1 update addresses a BMW wireless charging problem and a bug with the Weather Lock Screen widget. There have also been issues with Wi-Fi connectivity and device shutdowns, but it's unclear if anything in iOS 17.1.1 is intended to address those. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.



This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including: - In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

- Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

Apple is already testing iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, updates that are expected to be released in December.