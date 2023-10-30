Apple Says iOS 17.2 Will Fix Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues

by

The upcoming iOS 17.2 update should fix various Wi-Fi issues that some iPhone users have experienced since iOS 17 was released, according to iClarified.

iOS 17
In response to a bug report filed by the website, Apple said the first iOS 17.2 beta released last week addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although the company did not provide any specific details. Some users have complained about slow Wi-Fi speeds and dropped connections, but it's unclear how widespread the issues are.

iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December, so there are still several weeks remaining until the update will be available to all users.

iOS 17.2 includes many new features and changes, including the promised Journal app, the ability for Apple Music subscribers to collaborate on playlists, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, an iMessage Contact Key Verification security option, additional Weather and Clock widgets, and more.

Top Rated Comments

maxrest Avatar
maxrest
12 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
I know ppl are upset that they're having these issues to begin with but glad to see Apple addressing them more frequently and working on fixes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
8 minutes ago at 03:38 pm

I know ppl are upset that they're having these issues to begin with but glad to see Apple addressing them more frequently and working on fixes
Imagine having overheating or WiFi or any other big issue bugs, coming here to read appraisal for Apple taking 2 months to fix them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thegerman Avatar
thegerman
7 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
People rely on apple products, especially the Healthcare sector! Do your homework apple!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

