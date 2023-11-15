Apple Seeds Third Public Beta of iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to try out the software ahead of its release. The third iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 public betas come two weeks after Apple released the second public betas.



Public beta testers can get the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Public Beta. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is required.

iOS 17.2 adds the Journal app, designed to let iPhone and iPad users record their daily activities and thoughts. Apple offers prompts that can be used as inspiration, and journal entries can be outfitted with images, voice recordings, location tags, and more.

Collaborative playlists are now available in Apple Music so you can create playlists that multiple people contribute to, and there's also now a Favorites playlist that has all the music you've favorited. Stickers can be used as tapback reactions in the Messages app, the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models can now be set to a new Translate function, and Apple has implemented support for iMessage Contact Key Verification.

There are new Weather and Clock widgets, tweaks to the TV app, updates to Message syncing across devices, new Memoji options, and more, with the full list of features we've found so far available in our iOS 17.2 beta features article.