Top Stories: Apple Event Delivers MacBook Pro and iMac Updates

Apple's "Scary Fast" event this week went off about as expected, with Apple showing off its next-generation Mac chips in a couple of product lines during a fast-paced 30-minute presentation.



Our biggest stories this week unsurprisingly delved into Apple's announcements including some early tidbits on the updated MacBook Pro and iMac, a goodbye to the Touch Bar, and more, so read on below for all the details!



Everything Apple Announced During the 'Scary Fast' Event

Trick or treat! Apple this week held its "Scary Fast" event, focused entirely on the Mac. During the brief presentation, Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, and an updated iMac with the M3 chip.



We've recapped everything that Apple announced during the event for those who missed it or want to learn more.



Apple Announces New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With M3 Series Chips

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, and there is now an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro available with the standard M3 chip as well.



The new MacBook Pro models are available in a Space Black finish when configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chip, and they are equipped with 20% brighter displays compared to the previous generation.

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order now, and most configurations will launch on Tuesday, November 7.



Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip

Apple updated the 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip for up to 35% faster performance compared to the previous model with the M1 chip.



The all-in-one desktop computer features the same design and color options as the 2021 model. There are only a few other changes with the new iMac, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Contrary to rumors, the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories still have Lightning instead of USB-C.



Apple Discontinues 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar

Apple discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro following the event, meaning that the Touch Bar has now been completely phased out after seven years.



The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016, as part of a controversial redesign that also included a defective butterfly keyboard and the removal of many connectivity options, including an SD card slot, HDMI port, and MagSafe.



First Benchmark Results Surface for M3 Chip in New Macs

The first benchmark results for the standard M3 chip and the high-end M3 Max chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database after Apple's event, providing a closer look at CPU performance improvements.



The results show the M3 chip is around 20% faster than the M2 chip, while the M3 Max chip is around as fast as the M2 Ultra chip that debuted in the Mac Pro and Mac Studio desktop computers earlier this year.



2023 MacBook Pro Buyer's Guide: 20+ Differences Compared

Are you considering purchasing one of the new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro models? If so, make sure to check out our in-depth 2023 MacBook Pro buyer's guide that compares over 20 features and differences between MacBook Pro generations.



We also shared a buyer's guide comparing the new iMac with the M3 chip to the 2021 model with the M1 chip for those who are interested in that computer.



