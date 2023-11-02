M1 vs. M3 iMac Buyer's Guide: 15+ Differences Compared

The iMac now features the M3 chip, replacing the M1 model that Apple introduced in April 2021, so how different are the two successive generations?

M1 versus M3 iMac Feature 1
The 2021 ‌iMac‌ was the first of its kind to feature an Apple silicon chip, replacing previous Intel-based models with 21.5- and 27-inch displays. It offered an all-new ultra-thin design, a 24-inch Retina display, a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers, and an array of seven two-tone color options. The 2021 ‌iMac‌ has now been discontinued by Apple and prices at third-party resellers are falling. As such, some customers may be weighing up whether to upgrade to a 2021 or 2023 ‌iMac‌.

The two Apple silicon ‌iMac‌ models share the overwhelming majority of their features, so should you consider buying or sticking with the first-generation to save money? This breakdown also serves as a way to see all the differences that the 2023 ‌iMac‌ brings to the table.

‌iMac‌ (2021) ‌iMac‌ (2023)
‌M1‌ chip (5nm/N5) M3 chip (3nm/N3B)
3.20 GHz CPU clock speed 4.05 GHz CPU clock speed
7- or 8-core GPU 8- or 10-core GPU
New GPU architecture
Dynamic Caching
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Hardware-accelerated mesh shading
Video decode engine Higher-bandwidth video decode engine
Hardware-accelerated H.264 and HEVC Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW
ProRes encode and decode engine
Support for AV1 decode
Neural engine 60% faster Neural engine
Image signal processor (ISP) "New" image signal processor (ISP)
Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.3
68.25GB/s memory bandwidth 100GB/s memory bandwidth
8GB or 16GB unified memory 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB unified memory

Overall, the 2023 ‌iMac‌ is a very minor upgrade over the 2021 model, with the M3 chip being the most significant change. As a result, it is difficult to recommend upgrading from an ‌M1‌ model unless you specifically need better performance, hardware-accelerated graphics, or a larger quantity of memory. The new ‌iMac‌ is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with the ‌M1‌ chip, according to Apple, meaning that it should deliver a considerable performance improvement for those who need it.

Most users of the ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌ will not be able to justify upgrading to the M3 ‌iMac‌, but customers coming from an older Intel-based machine or those who do not have one at all could still have good reason to prefer the latest model. For those upgrading from an Intel-based ‌‌iMac‌‌, Apple says that the new ‌‌iMac‌‌ is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models.

The 2023 ‌iMac‌ is otherwise very similar to the 2021 model, so some customers who have very basic needs and are interested in buying an ‌iMac‌ may prefer to look for a discounted 2021 model. The ‌iMac‌ is priced starting at $1,299, so if you are not interested in its new features and can find the original model for substantially less, it may be worth getting that instead. Even so, it should be remembered that this is a much older model; the M3 model will be more future-proof and capable in the long term.

Top Rated Comments

Dharma-P Avatar
Dharma-P
58 minutes ago at 03:48 am
This iMac is an absolute joke.


* Terrible design with white bezels and pastel colors
* Odd screen size with only 60Hz and no local dimming/HDR support
* 8GB RAM in almost 2024?!
* 256GB base storage in almost 2024?!
* Accessories still have a Lightning port
* Very minor upgrade in a few years time where only the chip changed
* And despite all of the above, a starting price of EUR 1,560 (USD 1,660) in Europe.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnnytravels Avatar
johnnytravels
47 minutes ago at 03:58 am

This iMac is an absolute joke.


* Terrible design with white bezels
* Odd screen size with only 60Hz and no local dimming/HDR support
* 8GB RAM in almost 2024?!
* 256GB base storage in almost 2024?!
* Accessories still have a Lightning port
* Very minor upgrade in a few years time where only the chip changed
* And despite all of the above, a starting price of EUR 1,560 (USD 1,660) in Europe.

Yeah it's the iPad 10th generation of desktop computers. The nickel-and-diming that Cook does has almost become unbearable...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adammusic Avatar
adammusic
42 minutes ago at 04:04 am
Get rid of the chin already
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnnytravels Avatar
johnnytravels
48 minutes ago at 03:57 am
Watching the Scary Fast video comparing the M3 to the M1 to make it seem more powerful than it is, I almost believe that Apple didn't upgrade the iMac to the M2 so that they’d have some plausibility making that comparison.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Heat_Fan89 Avatar
Heat_Fan89
48 minutes ago at 03:58 am
I have fond memories for the iMac. It was my very first Mac which I purchased in 2002. It came preloaded with the first version of OS X and Classic 9.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
36 minutes ago at 04:10 am
Hope Apple will eventually come out with a 27" or 32" Pro iMac model all-in-one with a M3 Max chip. This 24" M3 iMac looks like a much better option than the 24" M1 iMac though, just wish it had a M3 Pro or M3 Max chip and larger SSD and Unified Memory options...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
