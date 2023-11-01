First Benchmark Results Surface for M3 Chip in New Macs

by

The first benchmark results for the standard M3 chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, providing a closer look at the chip's CPU performance improvements.

M3 Chip Apple Event Slide
Based on the results so far, the M3 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 3,000 and 11,700, respectively. The standard M2 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 2,600 and 9,700, respectively, so the M3 chip is up to 20% faster than the M2 chip, as Apple claimed during its "Scary Fast" event on Monday.

It's unclear if the results are for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro or iMac, both of which are available with the standard M3 chip, but performance should be similar for both machines. The results have a "Mac15,3" identifier, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported was for a laptop with the same display resolution as a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

The standard M3 chip is equipped with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, and it supports up to 24GB of unified memory. The chip has improved GPU architecture with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which will make high-end games look more realistic. It also has a 16-core Neural Engine for AI.

M3 Chip Performance
We have yet to see any Geekbench results for the higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips available in most new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Top Rated Comments

Spock
Spock
56 minutes ago at 08:04 am

My iPhone 15 Pro Max does 2900 or something in single core. That is quite interesting.
Its almost like they are the same architecture...
Score: 18 Votes
dugbug
dugbug
50 minutes ago at 08:11 am

Kinda pointless comparing performance 13 years apart.
I'm pretty sure that your 2010 Mac Pro has a much larger performance gap compared to a 1997 PowerMac.
you take the joy out of life
Score: 16 Votes
eicca
eicca
57 minutes ago at 08:04 am
So the base M3 is six times faster in single core and four times faster in multi core than my current Mac Pro, while consuming a tenth or less of the electricity.

That’s really amazing.

Drop an M3 Mac Mini and I’m all over it.
Score: 10 Votes
Apple Fan 2008
Apple Fan 2008
58 minutes ago at 08:03 am
The feature I'm most excited for on the M3 Chips is Ray-Tracing.
Score: 8 Votes
chucker23n1
chucker23n1
35 minutes ago at 08:25 am

So let me get this straight, a laptop with m3 max will be faster than a mac studio with m2 max? Seems like anyone who bought a mac studio m2 max in the past 1-2 months got taken for a ride.
Do you want Apple to artificially throttle the M3 Max so people with the M2 Max aren't upset? ?
Score: 5 Votes
Feek
Feek
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am

So let me get this straight, a laptop with m3 max will be faster than a mac studio with m2 max? Seems like anyone who bought a mac studio m2 max in the past 1-2 months got taken for a ride.
I bought an absolute top spec iMac some years ago on launch day. Within a few months, a new model MacBook Pro was introduced that was faster than my iMac.

Was I disappointed or felt I'd been taken for a ride? Of course not. It's natural progression, new stuff comes out that's faster than old stuff. It's how things work.
Score: 5 Votes
