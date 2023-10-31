Touch Bar Fully Discontinued on New MacBooks After Seven Years

by

Just over seven years after it was introduced, the Touch Bar has now been fully discontinued on all new MacBooks sold by Apple, marking the end of an era for a hardware feature that was loved by some users and derided by others.

Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro
The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016, as part of a controversial redesign that also included a defective butterfly keyboard and the removal of many ports, including an SD card slot, HDMI, and MagSafe. Physical function and Esc keys were also removed in favor of the Touch Bar.

Apple initially described the Touch Bar as a "revolutionary" and "breakthrough" interface, but it was clearly not popular enough to stick around.

It was a slow death for the Touch Bar:

  • In 2019, Apple released the first 16-inch MacBook Pro with a physical Esc key, but the Touch Bar lived on in place of physical function keys.
  • In 2021, Apple removed the Touch Bar from higher-end MacBook Pro models, switching back to full-size physical function keys.
  • This week, Apple discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the final model with a Touch Bar.

For now, the Touch Bar can still be found on some refurbished models sold by Apple.

It's possible that the Touch Bar could return at some point in the future, especially if the 13-inch MacBook Pro is ever re-released as a lower-cost model, but at this point there is no firm evidence to suggest this will happen.

Tag: Touch Bar

Top Rated Comments

Howard Ellacott Avatar
Howard Ellacott
14 minutes ago at 06:46 am
I still love my Touch Bar, wonder if they’d released it with a physical escape key to start with and properly updated it with software and rolled it to desktops if it would still be here
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
16 minutes ago at 06:44 am
I thought it was so cool…..until it wasn’t. I bet we will be reading a similar article about Dynamic Island in a few years too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swester Avatar
swester
2 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Phew - a victory for tactile buttons! Now if we can get auto manufacturers to figure out the same lesson...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
11 minutes ago at 06:49 am
good night sweet prince
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

