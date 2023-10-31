14-Inch MacBook Pro With M3 Chip Has Only Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports

by

Apple's new M3 14-inch MacBook Pro features two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, not three Thunderbolt 4 ports like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

m3 m3pro max ports
Apart from having fewer USB-C ports, the lack of Thunderbolt 4 support on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the base M3 chip means it only supports one display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz, or one display with up to 4K resolution at 120Hz over HDMI.

In comparison, like the M2 Pro chip it replaces, the M3 Pro supports up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt. The M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models also support one external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI.

Meanwhile, the M3 Max supports up to four external displays in the following configuration: Up to three external displays with 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI.

Alternatively, M3 Max MacBook Pro models can support up to three external displays by connecting two displays with 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one display with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz, or one display with 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

Lastly, both the M3 Pro and M3 Max also support native DisplayPort over USB-C, and one display with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order now, and they will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, November 7. Be sure to check out our MacBook Pro announcement coverage for all the details.

macman01101 Avatar
macman01101
43 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Two instead of four is more carbon neutral. Thanks Mother Nature.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cdarlington1 Avatar
cdarlington1
27 minutes ago at 06:34 am
It’s disingenuous to complain in 2023 that some of these models aren’t “pro” enough. It’s just the name (and a stupid one at that). Get a machine that’s fits what you need and if you wanna feel all pro you can or not. My bet is 60% of mbp sales are to people who just want a nice laptop.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stella Avatar
Stella
40 minutes ago at 06:21 am
... and only TB3...

It's a stretch to call this a "Pro" machine, 8GB, 1 external monitor, 2 USB / TB3 ports and so on.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
34 minutes ago at 06:27 am
So basically an air pro?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brooklyn360 Avatar
brooklyn360
41 minutes ago at 06:19 am
the base mbp is for the mba owners who want to upgrade to a pro
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G5isAlive Avatar
G5isAlive
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am
certainly have to read the fine print with these new chips
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
