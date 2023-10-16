What to Expect From an Apple Pencil 3 Update

by

Apple is rumored to be introducing a new Apple Pencil as soon as tomorrow, so with a potential announcement on the horizon, we thought we'd round up a list of the features that are said to be coming in the next update.

apple pencil memorial day

The Current Rumors

While we've been hearing about a third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ for several months now, it was just this weekend that Japanese site Mac Otakara said that a new model is set to launch imminently.

The rumor came in response to another rumor about new iPads. Apparently, Apple has media briefings scheduled for this week with some YouTubers, and those meetings are said to be focused on the iPad. No more specific information has been leaked, so it's unclear whether we're going to get iPads, iPads and an ‌Apple Pencil‌, or just an ‌Apple Pencil‌.

What seems clear is that some kind of announcement is happening tomorrow via press release.

Magnetic Tips

The ‌Apple Pencil‌ 3 is said to have swappable magnetic tips that are for different activities like drawing, sketching, and writing. Apple could go with tips of different thicknesses and shapes.

A thin tip, for example, would be ideal for writing, but those who are sketching and drawing might want the option for something thicker or a tip in a different shape.

Majin Bu, the leaker who shared the rumor, said the tips would be used for different purposes, but there is also a possibility that the tips will be the same, but magnetically detachable to make it easier to swap them out when one wears down.

Design Changes

Way back in 2021, there was a leaked third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ with a shorter length and a glossy, rounded finish, but it is not clear if that is an accurate depiction of the planned third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ given that it was so long ago.

That model did, however, have a larger tip component that could actually make sense with swappable magnetic tips.

Color

There were rumors that the next ‌Apple Pencil‌ could be available in white and black, but that rumor dates all the way back to 2020, so it's unlikely to be accurate at this point in time.

USB-C and Consolidation

Right now, Apple sells two Apple Pencils, the first-generation model that's compatible with the low-cost ‌iPad‌, and the second-generation model that works with everything else.

With the transition to USB-C, an update to the ‌Apple Pencil‌ makes sense. Apple could design a third-generation model that works with all iPads, including future low-cost models to eliminate the need to have two Apple Pencils, or it could design a new version of the original ‌Apple Pencil‌ that charges over USB-C to accommodate the USB-C port that's already been introduced in the low-cost ‌iPad‌.

Right now, the original ‌Apple Pencil‌ has a Lightning connector, and charging it with the low-cost ‌iPad‌ requires an adapter, an unwieldy and inconvenient setup.

Will There or Won't There Be an iPad Refresh?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple does not have plans to introduce new iPads tomorrow. Gurman said over the weekend that while new iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level ‌iPad‌ models are in the works with faster chips, an ‌iPad‌ refresh "won't happen this month." Kuo said back in September that new iPads are "unlikely" to launch in 2023.

Both 9to5Mac and Supercharged News have claimed that Apple will announce updated ‌iPad Air‌, ‌iPad mini‌, and entry-level ‌iPad‌ models this week.

It would be unusual for Apple to debut a new ‌Apple Pencil‌ without introducing new iPads, but Kuo and Gurman often have reliable insight in to Apple's plans, so it doesn't seem out of the question. It is possible that we could see Apple introduce a new ‌Apple Pencil‌ and a new low-cost ‌iPad‌, as that is a tablet that is typically refreshed yearly and it is also the sole remaining tablet that uses the original ‌Apple Pencil‌.

Refreshing the low-cost ‌iPad‌ would allow Apple to introduce a new ‌Apple Pencil‌ that works with all ‌iPad‌ models, doing away with the split ‌Apple Pencil‌ lineup.

If we do get new iPads, there are no major redesigns or flashy features in the works. All of the rumors so far suggest that only minor spec bumps like chip improvements are in the works.

Which source do you think is right? Will we see iPads or an ‌Apple Pencil‌ tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

Baritone_Guy Avatar
Baritone_Guy
24 minutes ago at 04:06 pm
I would like a power switch.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
21 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
“eliminate the need to have two Apple Pencils”

????
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
16 minutes ago at 04:15 pm
Digital crown and 120 hz or they can forget it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Tuesday October 10, 2023 7:23 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 to Launch by October 24

Friday October 13, 2023 10:30 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Read Full Article71 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Support '5G Advanced' With Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 Modem

Thursday October 12, 2023 11:13 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest cellular modem, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu, enabling faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity for the devices. In a research note this week with investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's...
Read Full Article138 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumor Recap: Larger Displays, Capture Button, 5G Advanced, and More

Saturday October 14, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article218 comments
t mobile logo

T-Mobile Automatically Upgrading Users to More Expensive Plans, But There's an Opt-Out Option

Wednesday October 11, 2023 2:23 pm PDT by
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article317 comments
iPad mini and Air Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Announce New iPads This Week, But Gurman Says Release 'Won't Happen This Month'

Sunday October 15, 2023 6:09 am PDT by
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Read Full Article143 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Series Chip Technology Moves to Volume Production

Friday October 13, 2023 3:17 am PDT by
Apple has already given order commitments to chip supplier TSMC for its second-generation 3nm chip fabrication process known as N3E, which is expected to be used in all four models of next year's iPhone 16 lineup. TSMC's next 3nm node upgrade to N3E is less expensive and has improved yield compared to the Taiwanese foundry's first-generation 3nm process, N3B, which made its debut on the...
Read Full Article64 comments