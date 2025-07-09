Apple's 'Back to School' Offer Now Available Across Europe

Apple's annual Back to School offer for university students and educational staff is now available in many European countries, after initially launching in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Singapore, India, and the United Arab Emirates last month.



Apple's online educational store is now showing the limited-time promotional offer in a long list of countries. With the purchase of an iPad, MacBook, or iMac, students can receive an accessory such as the Apple Pencil Pro, AirPods 4, or ‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation for free. Alternatively, for a fee, customers can upgrade to a pricier accessory while retaining their overall saving.

The available accessories, savings, and supplementary costs are as follows (UK pricing):



iPad

‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro (£119.00 savings)

‌AirPods 4‌ (£129.00 savings)

‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation (£129.00 savings, after paying additional £50.00 fee)

AirPods Pro 2 (£129.00 savings, after paying additional £100.00 fee)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11-inch (£119.00 savings, after paying additional £130.00 fee)

Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ 13-inch (£119.00 savings, after paying additional £160.00 fee)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (£119.00 savings, after paying additional £160.00 fee)

Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌ 13-inch (£119.00 savings, after paying additional £210.00 fee)

MacBook

‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation (£179.00 savings)

‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 (£179.00 savings, after paying additional £50.00 fee)

Magic Mouse (£79.00–£99.00 savings)

Magic Trackpad (£129.00–£149.00 savings)

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (£179.00–£199.00 savings)

iMac

‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation (£179.00 savings)

‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 (£179.00 savings, after paying additional £50.00 fee)

The offer is now live in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and a few other countries and territories in Europe, as well as in Türkiye.

The free accessory is included in addition to Apple's standard year-round 10% educational discount on select Mac and ‌iPad‌ models. In Europe, the promotion ends on October 21. In the U.S., it ends on September 30.