Next Apple Pencil Could Be Released in Black

The next iteration of the Apple Pencil could be available in black for the first time, according to leaker Mr. White who shared the tidbit on Twitter this morning.

A mockup of an ‌Apple Pencil‌ in black

We haven't heard rumors of a next-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ and it's not clear when a new model might be released. Apple is rumored to be working on mini-LED versions of the iPad Pro, and it's possible that a new ‌Apple Pencil‌ could be unveiled alongside the upgraded tablets.

New ‌Apple Pencil‌ is Black🌚 — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) June 2, 2020

There were initial rumors suggesting a 12.9-inch mini-LED ‌iPad Pro‌ could launch in the fall of 2020 , but more recent information has indicated that Apple's plans have been delayed and mini-LED ‌iPad Pro‌ models won't be coming until sometime in 2021.

Apple also already refreshed the 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models in March of 2020, so it seems unlikely that we're going to see a new ‌Apple Pencil‌ at any point in 2020.

Both the original ‌Apple Pencil‌ and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2 designed for 2018, 2019, and 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ models are available only in white, even though the iPad itself comes in multiple colors. Apple could perhaps in the future offer the ‌Apple Pencil‌ in a few colors matching the available finishes of the ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

Mr. White doesn't often leak details about Apple's product plans, but he has shared multiple hardware prototypes in the past and has an established track record for accuracy.