New Apple Watch Double Tap Feature: What It Does and How to Get It

by

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are set to receive a new Double Tap gesture later this month in an upcoming software update. Here's everything Double Tap can do, and how you can get it working on your watch today.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 double tap gesture 230912
Double Tap is a new gesture-based feature for the latest Apple Watch models that lets you control watch functions by tapping your thumb and index finger together twice. The feature aims to make it easier to navigate the Apple Watch when you have only one hand free, like when you're walking a dog, carrying groceries, or holding a cup of coffee.

The new Double Tap gesture is exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and will be enabled with the release of watchOS 10.1 in October. watchOS 10.1 is currently available today as a developer beta. If you want to install the beta on your watch, it will need to be paired to an iPhone running the iOS 17.1 beta, which you can download for free.

What Double Tap Can Do

Double Tap's functionality is pretty simple. You raise your watch to wake, and then you double tap your thumb and index finger together to control what's happening on the screen of your watch.

By default, Double Tap selects the primary button in whatever app you're in. So for example, if you get a call, you can double tap to answer, and use it to hang up when you're done. Likewise, if you're watching/listening to media, you can pause it and resume it (or skip).

Some other use cases: If you've set a timer, double-tapping will pause it. Performing the gesture again will resume the countdown, and when the timer goes off, a double-tap will stop it. Similarly, you can use it to do other everyday things like snooze alarms, trigger the Camera Remote app's shutter button, and dismiss notifications.

apple watch ultra double tap
As you might expect, the gesture is also set up to assume your other hand is preoccupied. If you receive a text, for instance, a double tap lets you reply with a voice message, while another double tap sends the message.

In addition, Double Tap can be used to invoke the Smart Stack from the watch face and advance through your widgets, offering you a one-handed glance of your most regularly viewed information.

How to Set Up Double Tap

Double Tap is disabled by default, so you will need to enable it manually for it to work. This can be done from your wrist or in the Watch app on iPhone, and both menus include options to customize Media Playback and Smart Stack functionality.

Note that to enable Double Tap, setup involves giving watchOS permission to disable some Accessibility options, including Assistive Touch, Zoom with Hand Gestures, VoiceOver with Hand Gestures, and Quick Actions.

On Apple Watch:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Gestures.
  3. Tap Double Tap, then toggle on the switch next to Double Tap on the next screen.
  4. If prompted, tap Turn off Accessibility Features at the bottom of the on-screen alert.
  5. Choose your preferred setting for "Playback" (Play/Pause or Skip) and "Smart Stack" (Advance or Select).

settings

On iPhone:

  1. Open the Watch app.
  2. With the "My Watch" tab selected, tap Gestures.
  3. Tap Double Tap, then toggle on the switch next to Double Tap on the next screen.
  4. If prompted, tap Turn off Accessibility Features in the on-screen alert.
  5. Choose your preferred setting for "Playback" (Play/Pause or Skip) and "Smart Stack" (Advance or Select).

settings

Apple says Double Tap is enabled by the S9 chip's faster Neural Engine, which is why the feature is only available on the Series 9 and Ultra 2. Apple said it developed an algorithm that detects the "unique signature" of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb are tapped together.

If you own an earlier Apple Watch model that doesn't support Double Tap, you can always try a similar but more limited accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch, which is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Tag: Double Tap
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

BMW Logo iPhone 15 Pro

Warning: BMW Wireless Charging May Break iPhone 15's Apple Pay Chip

Sunday October 1, 2023 6:14 am PDT by
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
Read Full Article439 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching Later This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday September 29, 2023 11:29 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Edition Gold 2015

Original Apple Watch is Now Obsolete, Including $17,000 Gold Model

Monday October 2, 2023 9:15 am PDT by
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Read Full Article216 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple to Address iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue With iOS 17 Update

Saturday September 30, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Read Full Article321 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Mac Trade-In Changes May Indicate New Model to Launch This Month

Tuesday October 3, 2023 6:30 am PDT by
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Read Full Article123 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Details: Action Button, USB-C Port, Face ID, and More

Wednesday September 27, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
Significant changes are expected to arrive with Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE, in terms of both design and hardware, MacRumors has learned. The iPhone SE 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis...
Read Full Article152 comments