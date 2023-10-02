Next Major Apple Watch Ultra Upgrade Rumored to Be MicroLED Display Technology
MicroLED display technology will be the next major upgrade coming to the Apple Watch Ultra, according to a Weibo leaker with a proven track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans.
The account known as "Instant Digital" claims that the next worthwhile upgrade for the Apple Watch Ultra users will be Apple's custom microLED display technology, but the feature is not expected to launch next year. The source was first to report the iPhone 14's Yellow spring refresh, Spatial Video on the iPhone 15 Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 9's minor refresh, as well as the only rumor claiming that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature frosted back glass.
Apple's plan to bring a microLED display to the Apple Watch Ultra is very widely corroborated, starting with a report from display analyst Ross Young in January. TrendForce claims that Apple's first microLED display will launch on a new Apple Watch Ultra model in 2026, due to supply chain adjustments, but some earlier reports placed the device's launch in 2025. The microLED display is expected to be 2.12-inches in size, a 10% increase over the display of the current Apple Watch Ultra.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Apple is likely planning to bring custom microLED displays to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after the technology debuts in a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra. He believes Apple's long-term plan is to bring microLED displays to all of its key products. Other reports from DigiTimes, Nikkei Asia, and The Information have indicated similar plans for Apple to transition to custom microLED displays across multiple product lines in an effort to become less reliant on Samsung.
Apple is believed to have spent more than six years developing microLED technology for what will become the first display custom-designed by the company itself, mirroring its work on Apple silicon. Apple reportedly kicked off the current form of its microLED project, codenamed T159, around 2017. At an earlier stage, it even wanted to introduce the technology with the iPhone X. The advanced display offers improved brightness, color reproduction, and viewing angles, making images look more like they are "painted" atop the display glass, and replace parts currently supplied by companies like Samsung and LG.
