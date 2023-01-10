First MicroLED Apple Watch Now Rumored to Launch in 2025, Not 2024

by

The first Apple Watch with a microLED display will debut in spring 2025, according to information shared by display analyst Ross Young. Young claims that a microLED Apple Watch will launch in spring 2025, with production on the panels destined for the device set to start at the end of 2024.

apple watch ultra yellow
Young's timeline is different from the timeline outlined recently by analyst Jeff Pu, who suggested that Apple would introduce an Apple Watch with a microLED display in 2024. The spring 2025 timing from Young is questionable because Apple has long introduced updated Apple Watch models in the fall alongside new iPhones, and there is nothing to suggest the company will move away from that timeline in the next two years.

What could happen, though, is that Apple introduces a microLED Apple Watch in fall 2024, shipping it later in spring 2025 when the panel technology is ready. Alternatively, Young's timeline could be off a bit, with Apple instead planning to debut a microLED Apple Watch in fall 2025, which would make more sense in terms of timing.

Young did not provide details on the size of the display, but the prior report from Pu suggested that it would measure in at 2.1 inches diagonally, indicating that the display is likely to be for a future version of the Apple Watch Ultra. Introduced last September, the current Apple Watch ultra features a 1.92-inch display, larger than the 1.77-inch display of the Series 8. microLED is still an emerging technology that display manufacturers are working to perfect, so it makes sense that this kind of screen would come to Apple's higher-end and more expensive Apple Watch first.

microLED technology features microscopic LEDs that form pixels, offering more accurate color, high contrast ratio for improved HDR and viewing in suboptimal lighting conditions, support for viewing at wider angles, smaller chance of screen burn-in over time compared to technologies like OLED, fast response times and low latency for higher fps support, and reduced energy usage for improved efficiency.

Apple is likely still early in the development of a microLED Apple Watch, and so the timelines could shift over the course of the next year. Young often provides accurate information thanks to his connections in the display industry, but sometimes his timing turns out to be off as Apple's plans evolve. Most importantly, this is additional confirmation that Apple is indeed pursuing microLED for future Apple Watch models.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra
Tag: Ross Young
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 6 Exclusive Features

Saturday January 7, 2023 2:18 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September as usual. Already, rumors suggest the devices will have at least six exclusive features not available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. An overview of the six features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an A17...
Read Full Article
imac 2021 box feature

Apple's 2023 Roadmap: When to Expect New Product Launches This Year

Saturday January 7, 2023 7:00 am PST by
Apple is reportedly planning to launch at least 10 Apple devices this year, with new product releases seemingly planned for each quarter of the year. After months of rumors about many of Apple's upcoming devices, we have gathered information from a range of sources to provide a tentative roadmap for the company's launch plans this year. The below time frames are based on information from...
Read Full Article155 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 17 Rumored to Have 'Fewer Major Changes Than Originally Planned' as Apple Shifts Focus to AR/VR Headset

Sunday January 8, 2023 6:40 am PST by
iOS 17, the next major update for the iPhone, could be a less significant update than Apple was originally hoping as the company, and its engineers, focus more heavily on the upcoming AR/VR headset. Apple has been working on its AR/VR headset and its accompanying operating system, xrOS, for several years. With the launch of the headset now expected in 2023, Apple's engineers have been...
Read Full Article195 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Only Has Two New Features So Far

Friday January 6, 2023 6:36 am PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.3 available in mid-December, and so far only two new features and changes have been discovered in the upcoming software update, including support for hardware security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts and a new prompt for handing off music playback from an iPhone to a HomePod. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the...
Read Full Article
apple beta lineup 2022

Apple Reportedly Planning No Major Updates for AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV in 2023

Sunday January 8, 2023 6:57 am PST by
Apple is planning no major updates for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. Apple is expected to announce its AR/VR headset this spring, and the imminent launch of the headset has seemingly taken the focus away from other products in Apple's portfolio. According to Gurman, no significant...
Read Full Article201 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored for 2023, But New 12-Inch MacBook Now Unlikely

Sunday January 8, 2023 10:23 am PST by
Apple plans to release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, but a previously rumored 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon is no longer expected to launch this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman did not share any additional details about the 15-inch MacBook Air, but display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that Apple's suppliers would begin ...
Read Full Article155 comments
Mac Pro 2019 Apple

Apple Silicon Mac Pro Said to Feature Same Design as 2019 Model, No User-Upgradable RAM

Sunday January 8, 2023 6:06 am PST by
The upcoming high-end Apple silicon Mac Pro will feature the same design as the 2019 model, with no user-upgradeable RAM given the all-on-chip architecture of Apple silicon. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple's upcoming Mac Pro, which is the final product to make the transition to Apple silicon, will feature the same design as the current Mac...
Read Full Article508 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 21 Years

Saturday January 7, 2023 8:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 21 years, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year. Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October ...
Read Full Article