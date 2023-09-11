Apple Now Selling Refurbished 15-Inch MacBook Air in U.S. and Canada
Apple today started selling certified refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air models online in the U.S. and Canada, following select European countries last week.
As usual for refurbished Macs, prices are discounted by approximately 15% compared to brand new models. A variety of configurations are available to order.
Apple inspects, cleans, tests, and repackages all refurbished Macs to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition, and Apple's refurbished products are covered by a one-year limited warranty and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.
Apple released the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC in June, with pricing starting at $1,299 in the U.S. The laptop has the same overall design and M2 chip as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but it features a larger display and two additional speakers. The laptop is available in four color options: Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver.
Keep in mind that the 15-inch MacBook Air is frequently on sale at resellers, so be sure to keep track of our MacBook Air deals guide.
Top Rated Comments
Refurb 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB storage = $1,099.00 ($50 more than Education pricing with Apple Gift Card)
New = $1,299.00
Education = $1,199.00 - $150 Apple Back-to-School Gift Card
Refurb 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU, 8GB memory, 512GB storage = $1,269.00 ($20 more than Education pricing with Apple Gift Card)
New = $1,499.00
Education = $1,399.00 - $150 Apple Back-to-School Gift Card
Refurb 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU, 16GB memory, 1TB storage = $1,609.00 (same as Education pricing with Apple Gift Card)
New = $1,899.00
Education = $1,759.00 - $150 Apple Back-to-School Gift Card