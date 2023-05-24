Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2023 M2 Mac Mini Models

Apple today added refurbished M2 Mac mini models to its online store in the United States, offering the latest 2023 version of the desktop machine at a discounted price for the first time.



Refurbished M2 Mac mini models are priced starting at $509 for the version with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. That's a $90 discount off of the original $599 price tag for that machine.

Apple is selling a range of ‌Mac mini‌ models with various RAM, Ethernet, and SSD upgrades, but all of the available models have the ‌M2‌ chip, with no ‌M2‌ Pro options for sale at this time. The lower prices come in at around 15 percent off, with the biggest discounts available on pricier machines.

The ‌M2‌ ‌Mac mini‌ models came out in January 2023, replacing the prior M1 and Intel ‌Mac mini‌ options. There have been no external updates to the ‌Mac mini‌, with Apple instead focusing on internal upgrades that include the ‌M2‌ chip.

Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new devices, with each one undergoing a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, blemish-free external enclosures, and more. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.