Next-Generation 24-Inch iMac and 27-Inch 'iMac Pro': Rumor Recap

by

Apple is working on an updated 24-inch iMac and an all-new "Pro" ‌iMac‌ ahead of an approximate launch time frame at the end of this year, according to key reports from over the past year.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
In mid-2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is working on at least two ‌iMac‌ models, likely using the "M3" series of chips. He said that Apple will likely launch an updated 24-inch ‌iMac‌ featuring the standard M3 chip in 2023 and is continuing work on a high-end ‌iMac‌ model:

I also still believe that Apple is working on a larger-screened iMac aimed at the professional market. I'd imagine this will use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max. That would match the chips inside of the MacBook Pro. I don't think the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cuts it for many pro users who want more screen real estate.

Apple discontinued the iMac Pro in March 2021 and it discontinued the 27-inch Intel-based version of the ‌iMac‌ in March 2022, leaving the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ with the M1 chip as the only remaining ‌iMac‌ model. For now, Apple has effectively replaced the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ with the Mac Studio and its matching Studio Display.

While some reports claim that there is no high-end iMac in development, several high-profile sources believe that a more powerful, larger ‌iMac‌ is still in the works. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young has said since 2021 that Apple is working on an ‌iMac‌ with a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion, which would seemingly line up with a future "‌iMac‌ Pro" model in terms of feature-set. Likewise, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that a new, 27-inch ‌iMac‌ Pro model will launch in 2023 alongside a new Mac Pro.

Rumors about a new ‌iMac‌ Pro have faded in recent months, but the updated 24-inch model still seems to be on track to launch at the end of this year or early next year. Last month, Gurman said that the next-generation ‌iMac‌ had reached an "advanced stage of development," adding that it likely "won't arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year" because it contains the ‌M3‌ chip – which also has yet to launch.

The ‌M3‌ family of chips are expected to be built on TSMC's 3nm technology, unlike the ‌M1‌ and M2, which are built using a 5nm process. The more advanced manufacturing process is expected to bring significant performance and efficiency improvements. Apple chip supplier TSMC is expected to begin commercial production of 3nm chips in the second-half of this year, meaning that the first Macs with the ‌M3‌ chip would likely only be able to launch around the third quarter of 2023 at the earliest.

Little is known about the specifics of the two machines, but a larger, ~27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion, ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌‌M3‌‌ Max chip options, and a slew of ports brought over from the MacBook Pro are the most likely prospective features for the ‌‌iMac‌‌ Pro. Given the fact that the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ was a fully redesigned machine upon its debut in 2021, major changes beyond the ‌M3‌ chip may be less likely, but a refreshed selection of color options seems highly probable.

Whether an ‌iMac‌ with a larger display and a more powerful chip aimed at the professional market will emerge this year is yet to be seen and only the 24-inch model is currently rumored to be in an advanced stage of development. At minimum, Apple seems firmly poised to launch the new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ with the ‌M3‌ chip later this year, but a new ‌iMac‌ Pro is still very much on the table, especially going into 2024.

Tags: 2023 iMac Pro Guide, iMac
Related Forum: iMac

Top Rated Comments

orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
8 minutes ago at 09:23 am
iMac or iMac Pro nomenclature makes little difference to me – but the large display variant does.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacWiz_007 Avatar
MacWiz_007
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am
I'm sure that I am speaking for the majority here...I do not need a 27" iMac Pro, but I do need a 27" iMac with upgraded hardware.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
12 minutes ago at 09:19 am
16 GB RAM standard, please, Apple. You're killing sales by forcing the upgrade price to get what are now table stakes in modern computing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Automakers

Friday April 14, 2023 2:19 pm PDT by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Read Full Article
watchOS

watchOS 10 Described as Apple Watch's Biggest Software Update Since 2015

Sunday April 16, 2023 12:44 pm PDT by
watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5. In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger...
Read Full Article162 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Card Savings Account Available Starting Today With 4.15% Interest Rate

Monday April 17, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Read Full Article726 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New MacBooks Will Be Announced at WWDC in June

Sunday April 16, 2023 10:50 am PDT by
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by...
Read Full Article142 comments
top stories 15apr2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro and iOS 17 Rumors, Apple Card Savings Coming Soon, and More

Saturday April 15, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
It's been a crazy few weeks of flip-flopping rumors, and while some of them will be resolved in a couple of months at WWDC, we may have to wait until September or beyond for the full picture to emerge on others. This week saw back-and-forth reports about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max volume buttons and mute switch/button. as well as the fate of a fourth-generation iPhone SE, plus we got some ...
Read Full Article3 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17: Seven Features That Might Be Coming to the iPhone This Fall

Friday April 14, 2023 3:21 pm PDT by
With less than two months to go until the Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about Apple's next-generation version of iOS have been picking up. iOS 17 isn't expected to have a major headline feature like iOS 16's Lock Screen, but there are some notable refinements in the works. In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often provides reliable details on Apple's plans, says that iOS 17 will...
Read Full Article71 comments
ipad mini 7

When Will Apple Launch the iPad Mini 7?

Saturday April 15, 2023 8:00 am PDT by
Apple launched the sixth-generation iPad mini in September 2021, bringing the first major redesign to the device in its entire history – but when is the seventh-generation model expected to launch? While Apple updated the iPad mini annually from 2012 to 2016, updates thereafter became more infrequent, with just one minor refresh in March 2019 before 2021's redesign. As a device that now...
Read Full Article145 comments
Apple Pay Kroger

Kroger Begins Accepting Apple Pay After Years of Holding Out

Saturday April 15, 2023 9:39 am PDT by
Kroger this week began accepting Apple Pay and other contactless payment methods at select locations in Kentucky and Ohio, allowing customers to tap to pay with an iPhone or Apple Watch at checkout, according to customers on Reddit and Twitter. It's unclear how many Kroger locations are now accepting Apple Pay, or if NFC-based payments will be expanded to all of the over 1,200 grocery stores ...
Read Full Article328 comments