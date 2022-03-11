Apple Not Planning to Launch Larger-Screened iMac

Apple has no plans to release a larger-screened iMac, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. Citing unspecified sources with knowledge of Apple's product pipeline, the site says that Apple will not be introducing a bigger ‌iMac‌ "in the near future."



With the launch of the Mac Studio, Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch ‌iMac‌, creating some confusion about the future of the iMac line. Apple confirmed to Ars Technica that the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ "has reached end of life," indicating the company has no intention of releasing a refreshed 27-inch model to go along with the 24-inch ‌iMac‌.

Despite the discontinuation of the 27-inch ‌iMac‌, there have been rumors of a larger-screened ‌iMac‌ Pro that could be in development, but at least some of those rumors may have been mixed up with the Studio Display. Display analyst Ross Young this week said that what his sources thought might be an ‌iMac‌ Pro was actually a "Studio Display Pro" that's coming later in the year, perhaps alongside the Mac Pro.

Young no longer believes that an ‌iMac‌ Pro is coming this summer, and 9to5Mac's information seems to agree with that take. The site says that Apple "currently has no plans to release new high-end versions of its all-in-one desktop for now," though there is a 24-inch M2 version of the ‌iMac‌ that's set to come out in 2023.

Other sources continue to suggest that we might see an ‌iMac‌ Pro at some point. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last Sunday that an ‌iMac‌ Pro would come out in 2023, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple is still developing an ‌iMac‌ Pro.

It is not clear how an ‌iMac‌ Pro would fit into the Mac lineup now that the more powerful Mac Studio exists, and it's looking more and more like we might not be seeing a new larger-screened ‌iMac‌ in 2022. For now, Apple suggests that customers who want a powerful desktop machine invest in the ‌Mac Studio‌, which is priced stating at $1,999, while those who want an all-in-one machine can opt for the 24-inch ‌iMac‌.