Apple Confirms iMac Pro Will Be Discontinued When Supplies Run Out, Recommends 27-Inch iMac

Apple on late Friday evening added a "while supplies last" notice to its iMac Pro product page worldwide, and removed all upgrade options for the computer, leaving only the standard configuration available to order for now.



We've since confirmed with Apple that when supplies run out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available whatsoever. Apple says the latest 27-inch iMac introduced in August is the preferred choice for the vast majority of pro iMac users, and said customers who need even more performance and expandability can choose the Mac Pro.

The latest 27-inch iMac features a 5K display with True Tone and a nano-texture glass option, up to a 10-core 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, up to 128GB of RAM, up to 8TB of storage, up to AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics, a 10 Gigabit Ethernet option, a higher-resolution 1080p camera, improved speakers and microphones, and more.

While the Intel-based 27-inch iMac is Apple's recommendation right now, rumors suggest that a redesigned iMac with a next-generation Apple silicon chip will be released later this year, so many customers may want to exercise patience. It's unclear if an Apple silicon version of the iMac Pro will ever be released, or if it will be discontinued permanently.

Introduced in December 2017, the iMac Pro received no substantial hardware refreshes over its lifetime.