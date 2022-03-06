Kuo: iMac Pro Won't Launch Until 2023, 27-inch External Display Without Mini-LED Coming This Year

Apple will not launch an iMac Pro or a Mac Pro until 2023, while it still plans to release a 27-inch external display without mini-LED sometime this year, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today on Twitter.



Outlining his predictions for Apple's Mac lineup in 2022 and 2023, Kuo said that Apple plans to release a new high-end Mac mini and a 27-inch external display without mini-LED in 2022, while an Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ and ‌iMac‌ Pro will not launch until 2023.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

Kuo's prediction that Apple does not plan to release an ‌iMac‌ Pro until next year is at odds with information shared by display analyst Ross Young. Young, who also boasts a credible track record regarding Apple products, has said an ‌iMac‌ Pro could launch as soon as June this year

The ‌iMac‌ Pro is expected to replace the 27-inch Intel-based ‌iMac‌ currently in the lineup and be sold alongside the 24-inch desktop computer announced in April 2021. Young has said the ‌iMac‌ Pro will feature mini-LED and previous rumors suggest a similar design to the 24-inch size.

Given the large discrepancy between the information shared by both Kuo and Young, it could be plausible that the analysts are referencing different devices.

Kuo could be referencing a true professional-grade ‌iMac‌ at the highest-end of the lineup, while details put forth by Young are simply referencing a non-pro ‌iMac‌.

It's worth noting that Apple had previously used the "‌iMac‌ Pro" name in a now-discontinued ‌iMac‌, and despite one rumor suggesting the company will resurrect the name, it's debatable whether Apple will use the name again.

In the more immediate future, Kuo says that Apple plans to release an affordable display for consumers this year. Kuo says the display will measure 27-inches in size and not feature mini-LED. Just today, Mark Gurman noted that it's likely the display could be announced during the Apple event on Tuesday.

Kuo also confirmed today that Apple will launch a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ this year and its also expected to debut during next week's event. See our guide for a full rundown of everything we expect from Apple next week.