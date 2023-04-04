Apple to Announce Q2 2023 Earnings Results on May 4

Apple today announced plans to report its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter (first calendar quarter) of 2023 on Thursday, May 4.



The earnings report and investor call afterward will provide insight into the period between late December and March, which is often a slow quarter for Apple following the holiday quarter. Apple in January introduced new M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max MacBook Pro models, new Mac mini machines, and the updated HomePod, plus this quarter saw the introduction of the yellow iPhone 14.

Apple once again declined to provide guidance for the quarter during its Q1 2023 earnings results, but in Q2 2022, the company reported revenue of $97.3 billion. Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in January that year over year, revenue is expected to be similar to the December quarter. Services and iPhone revenue will be up, while Mac and iPad revenue are expected to decline by double digits year over year because of product release timelines.

Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on May 4.