Apple Reports 2Q 2022 Results: $25.0B Profit on $97.3B Revenue, Best March Quarter Ever

Apple today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter of 2022, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year.
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $97.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $25.0 billion, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $89.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.6 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
As expected, Apple's revenue and earnings set all-time records for the March quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 43.7 percent, compared to 42.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared an increased dividend payment of $0.23 per share, up from $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable May 12 to shareholders of record as of May 9.
Apple has also authorized an increase of $90 billion for its stock buyback program.
“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world — both in what we create and what we leave behind.”
As has been the case for two years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in June.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q2 2022 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh
