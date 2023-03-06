15-Inch MacBook Air Still on Track to Launch in April, Says Analyst

Apple's rumored 15-inch MacBook Air is still on track to launch in April, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young has a very good track record with display-related information about future Apple products.



Last month, Young said Apple's supply chain had started production of display panels for a new 15-inch MacBook Air, which would be the largest display size ever offered for the laptop. At the time, Young said he expected this MacBook Air to be released in early April, and he reiterated that timeframe in a brief tweet today.

If the 15-inch MacBook Air launches in April, there is still a chance of an announcement and pre-orders being sooner. Apple often announces new products in March, but it did hold an April event in 2021, so both months are possibilities.

The existing 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip launched in July 2022 after being announced at WWDC a month earlier. It's still not entirely clear if the 15-inch model would be equipped with the M2 chip or the M3 chip, as rumors have conflicted. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a 15-inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro chip options would be released in the second quarter of 2023, potentially without Air branding.

Apple has normally reserved larger display sizes for the MacBook Pro, so a 15-inch MacBook Air could provide customers with more screen real estate at a lower price point. The laptop would also have a larger chassis, allowing for a bigger battery.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models to launch between late spring and summer.