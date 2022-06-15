Kuo: New 15-Inch MacBook With M2 and M2 Pro Chip Options Planned for 2023
Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook model that could launch around the second quarter of 2023 or later, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.
In a tweet, Kuo said the notebook may be available with both M2 and M2 Pro chip options. Kuo previously claimed the new 15-inch model might not be branded as a MacBook Air, but he did not provide any further details about potential naming.
Kuo also said he has not yet heard of any plans for the previously rumored 12-inch MacBook. Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was considering launching a new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it was unclear if the notebook would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro.
For the new 15-inch MacBook, configurations with the M2 chip would be bundled with Apple's new dual-port 35W power adapter, while configurations with the M2 Pro chip would ship with a more powerful 67W adapter, according to Kuo. These power adapters are already options for the new M2-powered MacBook Air launching next month.
Over the last few weeks, rumors have surfaced about several new MacBook and iPad sizes planned for 2023 and beyond. Gurman recently reported that Apple was working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air
, for example, which could end up being the machine that Kuo is referring to. As the devices get closer to launching, details should become clearer.
