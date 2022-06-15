Kuo: New 15-Inch MacBook With M2 and M2 Pro Chip Options Planned for 2023

Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook model that could launch around the second quarter of 2023 or later, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.



In a tweet, Kuo said the notebook may be available with both M2 and M2 Pro chip options. Kuo previously claimed the new 15-inch model might not be branded as a MacBook Air, but he did not provide any further details about potential naming.

Kuo also said he has not yet heard of any plans for the previously rumored 12-inch MacBook. Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was considering launching a new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it was unclear if the notebook would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro.

For the new 15-inch MacBook, configurations with the M2 chip would be bundled with Apple's new dual-port 35W power adapter, while configurations with the M2 Pro chip would ship with a more powerful 67W adapter, according to Kuo. These power adapters are already options for the new M2-powered MacBook Air launching next month.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022