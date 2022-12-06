Apple Music Adding a Karaoke Experience With Apple Music Sing

Apple today announced Apple Music Sing, a new feature in ‌Apple Music‌ that lets users sing their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and more.



‌Apple Music‌ Sing will utilize ‌Apple Music‌'s real-time lyrics to allow users to sing to their favorite songs using adjustable vocals, background vocals, and duet view to allow more than one singer. ‌Apple Music‌ Sing will be available on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K and will be available to ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers worldwide later this month at no additional charge.