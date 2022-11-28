Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals for AirPods, Apple TV 4K, iPad, More

Now that Black Friday is over, the internet's attention has shifted to Cyber Monday deals today. Of course, for Apple products this means that many of the deals you saw last week are basically the same today. Despite this repetition, it's a great chance for anyone who missed out on Black Friday deals to still get the year's best prices on many Apple devices.

This article is specifically focused on Apple's product lines, including the iPhone, Apple TV, AirPods, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and various accessories like MagSafe chargers and Apple Pencil. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now.

HomePod

HomePod mini

homepod mini cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off HomePod mini
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

$20 OFF
HomePod mini for $79.99

Verizon's popular $79.99 offer on the HomePod mini has been coming and going since it debuted a few days before Black Friday. As of Cyber Monday, you can still get two colors on sale at this solid price (orange and blue). Given the nature of this deal, we recommend making your purchase as soon as possible if you haven't already. This is one of the best prices of the year on the accessory.

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K (2021)

apple tv cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy

$99 OFF
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) for $99.99

Apple TV 4K discounts continue in the wake of Black Friday, and Best Buy now has the 64GB model from 2021 for $99.99, down from the original price of $199.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory. The 32GB model was down to $79.99 earlier in the week, but we haven't seen that sale return yet.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

airpods pro 2 cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off the new AirPods Pro 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

Amazon's discount on the AirPods Pro 2, down to $199.99, has been one of the headlining deals of Black Friday 2022, and it's still available for Cyber Monday. Although Woot's sale had the earbuds for $2 cheaper, it sold out quickly and isn't expected to come back soon, making Amazon's sale a great opportunity to get the accessory at nearly their all-time low price.

AirPods Pro (2021)

airpods pro 1 cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

$90 OFF
AirPods Pro With MagSafe for $159.99

As stock dwindles on the previous-generation AirPods Pro, it's been rarer and rarer to see steep discounts. This week, however, Verizon has both stock and an all-time low price on the 2021 AirPods Pro at $159.99.

AirPods 2 (2019)

airpods 2 cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off the 2019 AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
AirPods 2 for $79.00

The year's best price on Apple's 2019 AirPods 2 has returned for Cyber Monday, and they're available for just $79.00 on Amazon right now, down from $129.00. As an entry-level option, this model will be perfectly usable for most users who don't care about the advanced noise-canceling features of the higher-end AirPods.

AirPods Max

airpods max cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off the AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

AirPods Max never hit their all-time low price for Black Friday, and are still available at a second-best price of $449.00 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

iPad

10.2-Inch iPad (2021)

ipad cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $59 off the 2021 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$59 OFF
10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

The previous-generation iPad just hit its best-ever price at $269.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi models, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray. If you don't need the latest model with all of the major design changes, this could be a great entry-level option for holiday gifting.

10.9-Inch iPad (2022)

new ipad cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off the 2022 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$30 OFF
10.9-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $419.00

B&H Photo had the new iPads at $50 off earlier in the month, but that deal never re-emerged. For Cyber Monday, you can get it for $30 off in Blue and $23 off in other colors at Amazon, solid backup price.

11-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

11 inch ipad pro cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off the new 11-inch iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$60 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $739.00

Black Friday discounts have carried over into Cyber Monday for the new M2 iPad Pros as well, starting at $739.00 for the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. There are a few other markdowns on other models, including cellular devices, all found on Amazon.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

12

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$100 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $999.00

If you want a bigger display, there is also a nice Cyber Monday discount on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon. It's priced at $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is a new low price and one of the only 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2022 reaching as much as $100 off on Amazon.

Mac

MacBook Pro

macbook pro cyber

  • What's the deal? Take up to $500 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$399 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,599.99

$499 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,999.99

$499 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,999.99

$499 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,199.99

In terms of Macs, the biggest discounts of the year hit the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last week, and they're still available for Cyber Monday. You can get as much as $499 off these notebooks on Amazon. These are the best prices we've ever seen on the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

macbook air cyber

  • What's the deal? Take up to $200 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$200 OFF
M1 MacBook Air for $799.00

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is still being offered by the company as a cheaper alternative to the new M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is sweetening the deal by dropping the price by $200 for Cyber Monday. The 256GB model is just $799.00 right now in all three colors.

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

new macbook air cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$150 OFF
M2 MacBook Air for $1,049.00

For the latest models of the MacBook Air, Amazon has $150 off the 256GB notebook, priced at $1,049.00. This is an all-time low price and it's available in all four colors.

24-Inch iMac (2021)

imac cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $149 off the 2021 24-inch iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

    • and B&H Photo

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (7-core, 256GB) for $1,149.99

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (8-core, 256GB) for $1,349.99

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (8-core, 512GB) for $1,549.99

Deals on the 24-inch M1 iMac have been very rare throughout 2022, but we're tracking all-time low prices across the entire line for Cyber Monday. You'll find solid $149 markdowns on all models and on nearly all colors on Amazon and B&H Photo.

Apple Watch

Series 8

apple watch 8 cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

Amazon has quite a few $50 discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS models and increasing to $379.00 for 45mm GPS models. For cellular devices, you'll find prices start at $449.00 for 41mm cellular models and increase to $479.00 for 45mm cellular models, which are also $50 markdowns.

SE (2022)

apple watch se cyber

  • What's the deal? Take up to $40 off the Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$20 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $229.00

Similar to Series 8 devices, the new Apple Watch SE has savings across its lineup on Amazon. Prices start at $229.00 for 40mm GPS ($20 off) and raise to $239.00 for 44mm GPS ($39 off, a new all-time low). Cellular prices start at $279.00 for 40mm cellular and raise to $309.00 for 44mm cellular, which are both $20 discounts.

Ultra

apple watch ultra cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $739.00

Black Friday introduced the first major sale on the Apple Watch Ultra last week, and these record low prices are still in stock for Cyber Monday. You can get numerous configurations for $739.00, which is $60 off and a new best-ever price.

Accessories

MagSafe Chargers

magsafe cyber

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off the Apple MagSafe accessories
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

Verizon has been one of the only reliable sources of discounts on Apple's official MagSafe accessory line, and this fact remains true for Cyber Monday. However, Amazon has recently jumped in on the sales and has the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00, and the MagSafe Duo Charger for $97.49, down from $129.00.

At Verizon, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

Apple Pencil 2

apple pencil cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off the Apple Pencil 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00 this Cyber Monday, down from $129.00. Compared to previous sales, this is an all-time low price on the accessory and as of now only Amazon has the deal.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

magic keyboard cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.00

$50 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $299.00

If you're on the hunt for a great iPad Pro accessory, Apple's Magic Keyboards are perfect additions to any iPad Pro workflow. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions from 2021 are $50 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

AirTag

airtag cyber

  • What's the deal? Take $5 off the AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$5 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $24.98

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack hit an all-time low price of $74.99 on Amazon earlier this week, down from $99.00, but this deal expired. You can now get a solo AirTag for $24.98, down from $29.00. Deals on any version of the AirTag have been very rare in 2022, making this a great time to buy the tracking accessory in early holiday shopping.

iPhone

For iPhone deals, we're tracking numerous discounts across the major carriers, so for this section we'll break things up by carriers instead of by products.

iphone 14 cyber

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with eligible trade-in and purchase on a qualifying installment agreement. You'll get up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in value of $130 or higher, and up to $350 in bill credits with trade-in value of $35 to $129.

UP TO $800 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Deals at AT&T

For Apple Watch deals, if you buy an Apple Watch you'll get the new Apple Watch SE at no extra cost. Both must be purchased on qualifying installment plans and you'll have to add at least one new line, then you'll get up to $330 in bill credits towards the second eligible Apple Watch.

Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 14 Pro at up to $1,000 off when you trade in your old smartphone on select Verizon Unlimited plans. You'll even get an extra $200 when you switch from a different carrier to Verizon.

UP TO $1000 OFF
iPhone 14 Pro Deals at Verizon

If you're buying an iPhone at Verizon, you can get a combo deal with an iPad as well. The carrier has iPads for as low as $8 per month when buying a new line and 5G iPhone at the same time, and it's only available online.

A similar combo deal can be seen for the Apple Watch Series 8 as well. If you buy a select iPhone, you'll get the Series 8 for less than $6 per month. If you're okay with older iPhones, the iPhone 13 is just $5 per month when purchasing a new Verizon line.

Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible is offering gift cards worth up to $300 when purchasing select devices through the carrier. You can also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds when buying a new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro model.

$300 GIFT CARD
Visible Cyber Monday Deal

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering three months of premium wireless service for free when you buy any three-month plan. Additionally, you can get six months of service for free when you buy a six-month plan and a new phone through the carrier.

SIX MONTHS FREE
Mint Mobile Cyber Monday Deal

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

