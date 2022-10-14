Google Completes Rollout of iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets With Updates to Maps and Search

by

Google has now rolled out all of the promised Lock Screen widgets for its iPhone apps, including the Google app, Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, Google News, and Google Drive.

Google Lock Screen Widgets iOS 16
The rollout was completed today with two Lock Screen widgets for Maps, following five widgets for the Google app that were released on Wednesday. In version 233.0 of the Google app, the widgets include the following descriptions, with two widget sizes for Search:

  • Search: Access Google Search from your Lock Screen
  • Voice Search: Ask a question, hum a song or search for content with your voice
  • Lens: Search with your camera or any image
  • Lens shortcuts: Easily access your favorite Lens feature. Translate, shop, or solve homework with your camera.

Google Search Lock Screen Widget

Version 6.40 of Google Maps adds widgets for Search and Frequent Trips, with the latter displaying the location, estimated time of arrival, and traffic conditions:

  • Frequent Trips: Get directions and an estimated time of arrival for your frequent trips.
  • Search: Search in Google Maps for restaurants, petrol stations, and more.

Google Maps Lock Screen Widget

Equivalent widgets can be found in Google News, Gmail, Drive, and Chrome. Once the apps are updated on your device, launch the new versions first before trying to add the widgets, otherwise they won't appear in the Lock Screen editor.

Top Rated Comments

Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
6 minutes ago at 04:54 am
Imho those lock screen widgets are nice to have but nothing more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
5 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Like the widgets.

But, I avoid anything Google.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
avichou Avatar
avichou
4 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Nice !

I wish apple allocated more space to widgets . Since they hide notifications by default anyway,why not allow the widgets to get further to the bottom ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

