Google Previews New iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets for Gmail, Chrome, and More

Just a few hours before Apple releases iOS 16 to the public, Google has previewed its upcoming Lock Screen widgets for its iPhone apps, including the Google app, Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, Google News, and Google Drive.



Google says the Lock Screen widgets will be available in the "coming weeks" as its iPhone apps are gradually updated on the App Store.

The widgets allow users to quickly launch into Google apps from the Lock Screen. For the Google app, for example, a widget will allow users to initiate a search via text, voice, or the camera, but the widget simply takes you to the relevant section of the Google app and does not allow you to complete a search directly on the Lock Screen.

For Gmail, the widget will automatically show the number of new messages in a user's inbox. For Chrome, the widget will allow users to start a search, including by voice or in incognito mode. For Google Drive, the widget will allow users to quickly access starred files or folders, while the Maps widget will provide real-time traffic updates and estimated travel times to frequently traveled places like home and work.

The headline new feature of iOS 16 is the ability to personalize the Lock Screen with multi-layered wallpapers, widgets, custom fonts for the date and time, and more. You can also select a set of photos to shuffle on the Lock Screen throughout the day.

The new Lock Screen gallery showcases a range of Lock Screen options, including a new Weather wallpaper with live weather conditions and an Astronomy wallpaper that provides views of the Earth, Moon, and Solar System. iOS 16 includes support for multiple Lock Screen designs, allowing you to switch between your favorites with a swipe.